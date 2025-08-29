Emma Raducanu on US Open exit to Elena Rybakina: World's best raise their game against me

Emma Raducanu takes it as a compliment that the world's best players seem to raise their game against her, admitting she has "a lot more work to do" to match their level.

Raducanu was beaten in straight sets, 6-1 6-2, by ninth seed and former Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina in the third round of the US Open on Friday, the match lasting just 62 minutes.

Raducanu also saw her tournament ended by top seeds at the three other Grand Slams in 2025, six-time champion Iga Swiatek beating her at both the Australian Open and French Open, with world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka ending her run at Wimbledon.

"When the very top play against me, they have a point to prove that they're at the top, and they're there for a reason," said Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion.

"While I'm improving, doing better, gaining maybe some more respect around, the top have definitely raised their game. Every time I've played one, they've kind of shown that.

"I'll take that as a compliment that they've decided to really lock in against me, but at the same time it does show I have a lot more work to do."

The British No 1 added: "It's going to be important to just look at the last few months as a whole and the improvements that I'm making, because a match like that can easily kind of get you down if you let it.

"I'm going to try not to do that, regroup and just work hard."

Raducanu: Coach Roig can't work miracles

Raducanu has spent the majority of this season without a permanent coach but signed a contract with Rafael Nadal's former coach Francisco Roig following a trial in July.

The 22-year-old said the agreement was "through to the end of the year" but appeared to be keen to extend that relationship into 2026 if possible.

"It's only been three weeks, but it's been a pretty successful three weeks in a sense that we've made good improvements," Raducanu said of her coach.

"There are certain parts of my game which have gotten better for sure. Today my weaknesses were highlighted, but I think it's only been three weeks, and he can't really work miracles.

"I know we're doing good work, and I just look forward to continuing that."

Raducanu added: "I'm looking forward to just building day by day.

"You take a few steps forward, one step back, but overall I'm working and building towards good things.

"I'm enjoying my tennis for the most part. Tough to enjoy today, but in the big scheme of things I'm working towards playing better and being a better tennis player."

