US Open: Naomi Osaka ahead of Grand Slam chance to make semi-final - 'Not long ago I was in the stands watching!'

On Monday, reigning French Open champion and 2023 US Open winner Coco Gauff was stunned by Naomi Osaka at Flushing Meadows.

Osaka will next face the Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova for a spot in a Grand Slam semi-final on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Tennis, in what constitutes a remarkable return to the top of the sport.

Monday's victory came six years after a 15-year-old Gauff, with the eyes of the world on her following her breakthrough run to the fourth round of Wimbledon, was swatted aside by Osaka in New York, leaving the teenager in tears on court.

There has been much water under the bridge for both since, with Gauff elevating herself to the top of the game and winning two Grand Slam titles while Osaka increased her tally to four before struggles with her mental health and time away to have her first child.

Finally, things appear to be clicking again for Osaka, who is back in the top 30 and had made it through to this stage at a Grand Slam for the first time since her most recent title at the Australian Open back in 2021.

Osaka has not been this far in New York for five years and the rest of the women's field will now be on notice - the 27-year-old has never lost at a Grand Slam when she has reached the quarter-finals.

Addressing that record, she said: "I wouldn't say it gives me pressure or confidence. I think for me, this is kind of uncharted territory at this point of my career.

"I'm just enjoying it. I'm having fun. I'm being able to play against the best players in the world. If you were to ask me what was the most exciting thing from today, I think it's that I don't need a wildcard to enter tournaments anymore.

"I was in the stands two months after giving birth to my daughter watching Coco and I really wanted an opportunity to come out and play. It's my favourite court in the world and it means so much to be back out here.

"Coco is one of the best players in the world. I have the most fun when I play against the best players. I always see it as a challenge. I like challenges.

"These are the moments that I play tennis for."

Speaking in New York, Osaka added: "It's definitely really special. Honestly I look up to her [Gauff] a lot. I think the way that she conducts herself, I think it's really special.

"To be such an amazing role model at such a young age is a gift and it's a talent that she has and I have all the respect in the world for her."

Bartoli: Osaka absolutely outstanding | Henman: Osaka has had really clear mindset

Sky Sports Marion Bartoli added:

"Naomi Osaka was absolutely incredible from the word go. She was dominating from the back of the court.

"Coco was not playing her best tennis of course, but I think it's more fair to emphasise how great Naomi was because, for me, me coming back and putting in this performance on Arthur Ashe for the first time in this event was absolutely outstanding."

Sky Sports' Tim Henman says:

"When you talk about someone being in the zone, that's when you've got that really clear mindset and Osaka had that.

"When you think about the other end of the court with Gauff it just looks like she's so confused out there. It's so stressful.

"She's focusing so much on her serve, as we all are, when you've got that type of mindset it's very difficult to play your best tennis, especially against a world class player."

