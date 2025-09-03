US Open: Venus Williams exits Grand Slam in New York with quarter-final loss after age-defying run

Venus Williams' memorable US Open doubles run came to an end with a quarter-final loss at Flushing Meadows.

The 45-year-old made an age-defying return to tennis this year, becoming the oldest WTA singles match winner since 2004 in July, and her matches in the women's singles, doubles and mixed doubles made her appointment viewing.

Her partnership with Canadian Leylah Fernandez had drawn packed crowds in the first three rounds, and it was the same against top seeds Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Townsend has been a fan favourite this year, too, thanks to her headline-grabbing run in singles, but there was no doubting which American had the overwhelming support here.

The cheers made little difference to the result with Townsend and Siniakova showing their class in a 6-1 6-2 victory.

Williams, who again had to make do with sister Serena supporting from afar, waved to all sides of the court as she made her exit and, if it is to be her final US Open appearance, she will take fond memories with her - but thoughts of finally hanging up the racket appear to be far from her mind.

"I think after this tournament I can really see where I want to improve, what I can work on," said Williams.

"I think that it's all great feedback. But I had a lot of chances to play a lot of matches here, which is what I would desperately need to get better. I saw myself improving so much with every match I was playing. In a lot of ways, we just ran out of time.

"I wish I could have played better today for Leylah. I blame myself for a lot of it. I just wasn't there. We played a great team. They have been playing together for years. They've had a lot of success. They just had a little bit more time to pull it all together than we did."

Image: Williams has enjoyed a memorable run alongside Canadian partner Leylah Fernandez

Williams has not played outside the United States for two years and has made no secret of the fact she does not want to travel, so it appears unlikely she would play again until the spring.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Asked what her on-court future might hold, she said: "I was so focused on this tournament here. I really felt like we had a chance to continue to play into the tournament.

"So I haven't given that any thought. I do have commitments, places I said I'd be, people expecting me to be there the next few weeks. So I have to go and show up.

"If there is opportunity for me to play, then hopefully I can get back somewhere this year. I just don't know."

Watch the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.