US Open: Carlos Alcaraz denies ailing Novak Djokovic to reach second final in New York

Carlos Alcaraz soaked up everything Novak Djokovic could throw at him before marching into his second US Open final and denying the 38-year-old a shot at a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic came into the clash hoping to bridge a 16-year age gap in his fourth Grand Slam semi-final of the season but the Spaniard claimed a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 victory.

Djokovic had two days off to prepare for the contest, but Alcaraz has looked in supremely good form in New York, not dropping a set through to the last four, and he produced another brilliant performance to deny the former world No 1 a shot at his fifth US Open crown.

Alcaraz finished off a classy rally against Djokovic during their US Open semi-final clash

It was revenge for Alcaraz after defeats to Djokovic in the Olympic gold medal match and the Australian Open quarter-finals, and he said: "It's a great feeling. Once again to be in the final of the US Open, it feels amazing.

"It means a lot to me. I'd say it wasn't the best level. I served really well today, I think it was really important."

There was no doubting the excitement surrounding this contest, with actor Hugh Jackman and singer Jon Bon Jovi among the stars in attendance on Arthur Ashe.

The Spaniard began with an immediate break of the Djokovic serve in the opening game, but, despite the bad start, Djokovic seemed to be enjoying the challenge.

The crowd lapped up his celebration when he drilled a backhand pass down the line past his opponent, but he was unable to really threaten the 22-year-old's serve.

FIVE Players to defeat Novak Djokovic on hard, clay and grass at ATP level:

Roger Federer



Rafael Nadal



Andy Murray



Jannik Sinner



Carlos Alcaraz 🆕



Both men were making more errors than they would have liked and a poor start to the second set from Alcaraz saw Djokovic open up a 3-0 lead.

But the Serbian's serve was not the weapon he needed it to be and soon Alcaraz was level, Djokovic hanging his head after netting a backhand on break point in the fifth game.

He stood firm through to a tie-break and had the crowd believing when he won two points in a row on the Alcaraz serve, but that only pulled the deficit back to 4-3 and he was soon two sets down.

Take a look at Djokovic's thunderous lineball winner against Alcaraz...

Djokovic called the trainer at the change of ends for a massage to his neck and right shoulder area - not for the first time this tournament - and he found himself in even deeper trouble when two double faults handed Alcaraz a break for 3-1 in the third set.

The Spaniard was simply too strong, and too young, for this Djokovic and the end came quickly.

Alcaraz won his first Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows three years ago and he is now looking to add a sixth crown and second of the season.

Djokovic said he wants to continue to fight for Grand Slams in 2026, saying: "It will be very difficult for me in the future to overcome the hurdle of Sinner and Alcaraz in best-of-five, I have better chance in best-of-three.

"I'm not giving up on Grand Slams in that regard. Having said that I'm going to continue fighting and trying to get to the finals, to fight for the trophy, at least, but it's going to be a very difficult task."

Take a look at the celebrities that watched on as Alcaraz defeated Djokovic at the US Open, including Jon Bon Jovi, Hugh Jackman and more!

Tale of the Tape: Alcaraz vs Djokovic

Harrison: Win shows Alcaraz's improvement

The Sky Sports tennis team look at why Djokovic struggled against Alcaraz...

Sky Sports' Ryan Harrison on Alcaraz beating Djokovic:

"Carlos didn't play his best match but won in straight sets which tells you his level of improvement over the last couple of years - even the last nine months to when he lost to Djokovic in Australia.

"It feels like Carlos has taken the next step. He has heard the noise around him not being at his best early in a tournament.

"He is playing well, serving unbelievably well after some adjustments.

"With Novak's walk-off at the end of the match, we have a lot to unpack.

"It didn't look like someone who is definitively sure if they are going to see that court again."

Changing of the guard?

Harrison added: "It signals a changing of the guard when Carlos says he didn't play his best match and still won in straight sets.

"Carlos was just being honest and he knows he will have to play better in the final if he faces Sinner as we anticipate.

"Novak is firmly number three and it looks like he is getting further from the goal."

Alcaraz reaches his second US Open final

ZERO sets dropped along the way.



This is his first win against Djokovic on a hard court.



SEVEN Grand Slam finals at 22 years old.



✅Third Grand Slam final of 2025



✅Won 36 of last 37 matches



✅60th win of 2025



Navratilova: It stinks getting older!

Sky Sports' Martina Navratilova on Djokovic:

"It stinks getting older as a tennis player. I went through it. The effort is the same, you feel the same, you play the right point and you miss it, when you could have made it with your eyes closed 10 years ago."

Robson: Alcaraz's physicality key in victory

Sky Sports' Laura Robson on Alcaraz taking charge:

"Novak couldn't get a look in on Carlos' first serve - that was always going to be key. It was dominant from Alcaraz.

"Carlos spoke afterwards about making the match physical and Novak flagged physically at the end of the second-set tie-break."

Image: World No 1 Jannik Sinner is the defending US Open champion

Alcaraz will now expect to face world No 1 and defending champion Jannik Sinner for the third Grand Slam final in a row - unprecedented in the Open Era - with the Italian due to meet Felix Auger-Aliassime in the other semi-final on Friday night.

Victory for Sinner would see him progress to his fifth-successive Grand Slam final.

For Auger-Aliassime, this marks his return to a major semi-final four years after he first made the last four in New York.

Disappointment for Brits in New York

Image: Mika Stojsavljevic's defence of her US Open junior title ended with a semi-final defeat

Mika Stojsavljevic's defence of her US Open junior title ended with a semi-final defeat at Flushing Meadows.

The 16-year-old was bidding to become the first player to retain the girls' singles crown in New York, but she was beaten 0-6 6-1 6-1 by Sweden's Lea Nilsson.

Stojsavljevic became the first British player since Heather Watson to lift the trophy 12 months ago and she started brilliantly, but Nilsson began to get to grips with the young Londoner's power and turned the contest around.

In the other semi-final, there was also defeat for 16-year-old Hannah Klugman.

Second seed Klugman, who reached the French Open final earlier this season, was beaten 6-3 6-2 by Belgian Jeline Vandromme, ending hopes of another British champion.

There was also disappointment for five-time US Open wheelchair singles champion Alfie Hewett, who also lost his semi-final, going down 6-7 (4-7) 6-1 7-5 to Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez.

