US Open: Aryna Sabalenka looks to defend title but home favourite Amanda Anisimova bids for maiden Grand Slam

The stage for the US Open women's final is set as defending champion Aryna Sabalenka takes on home favourite Amanda Anisimova from 9pm on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

World No 1 Sabalenka beat Jessica Pegula in the last four, while Anisimova saw off two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka to set up a rematch of this year's Wimbledon semi-final, which the American won in three sets.

Anismiova holds a 6-3 head-to-head advantage over the top seed and has spoken about adopting a new mindset shift ahead of the blockbuster showdown.

"I feel like the last few weeks, there's been a bit of a different feeling," said Anisimova, who was beaten 6-0 6-0 by Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon final.

When I was at Wimbledon, every single match was kind of like a surprise to me, and I was shocked with every match that I won. But here it feels more like I believe in myself and I'm able to do it. So I think that's been the shift for me."

Breakthrough

Amanda Anisimova (23 years 358 days) is the youngest player to reach the Women’s Singles finals at Wimbledon and the US Open in a season since Serena and Venus Williams in 2002.



Anisimova: I am shutting off the noise

Image: Anisimova lost 6-0 6-0 to Iga Swiatek in July's Wimbledon final

"I'm going to go about it like it's every other day. Obviously, I'm excited, but I'm shutting off all the noise around me, deleting everything from my phone to really focus," said Anisimova.

"I want to zone in on my opportunity and do everything that I can to be ready.

"I think it [reaching the final] shows that I have worked really hard, especially on my mental game and not giving up.

"I could have easily said: 'Osaka is playing better than me, and I can't really do anything,' but I really tried to find a way I could to stay in the match, even though it was extremely tough, and she was playing really great tennis.

"I have really worked on myself to be able to handle those moments and to believe in myself, even when it feels like what is there to believe in?

"I have really done a better job of that, and especially since the Wimbledon final, I have really shifted my attitude.

"Sabalenka is a huge fighter. When I play her, I'm really focused on myself and not really looking at what she's doing."

Sabalenka and Anisimova will face each other in the US Open final:

Anisimova leads the head to head 6-3.



They've split their meetings this season 1-1., with Anisimova winning their most recent one in the Wimbledon semi-finals.



Sabalenka is into her sixth consecutive hard-court Slam final. She is one win away from defending her title.



Anisimova is into her second Grand Slam final. She is one win away from winning her maiden Grand Slam title.



Who wins?🏆



Sabalenka: I'll be happiest person on earth if I win

Image: Aryna Sabalenka fought back to keep her US Open title defence rolling by beating American Jessica Pegula

Sabalenka is a three-time Grand Slam champion having won the Australian Open in 2023 and 2024 in addition to her triumph at Flushing Meadows a year ago.

But she has lost both major finals she has featured in so far this year, defeated by Madison Keys in Melbourne as her hopes of an Australian Open threepeat were dashed and then beaten by Coco Gauff at the French Open.

The 27-year-old said: "I'm super excited to give myself another opportunity to win another final.

"If I'm able to hold that trophy, it's going to mean a lot for me. I'll be just the happiest person on earth, probably.

"I think I have to trust myself, and I have to go after my shots. I felt like in that match at Wimbledon [against Anisimova], I was doubting a lot of my decisions, and that was the main thing that was bringing a lot of unforced errors.

"I gave her [Anisimova] a lot of opportunities, and of course, she played incredible tennis, but I feel like I had my opportunities and I didn't use them.

"I feel like the key for me is going to be to go out there and fight, but also trust my decisions and go after my shots."

