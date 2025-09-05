US Open: Novak Djokovic will 'keep fighting' at Grand Slams but admits Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are 'too good'

Novak Djokovic has said he will not give up up on Grand Slams and will 'keep fighting' after he was knocked out of the US Open by Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals.

Alcaraz soaked up everything Djokovic could throw at him before marching into his second US Open final and denied the 38-year-old a shot at a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic came into the clash hoping to bridge a 16-year age gap in his fourth Grand Slam semi-final of the season, but the Spaniard claimed a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 victory.

Painful

Novak Djokovic becomes the second player to lose in all four semi-finals during a single season in Grand Slams during the Open Era, along with Conchita Martinez in 1995.



"I'm happy with my level of tennis, but it's just the physicality of it," Djokovic said after his defeat.

"As I said after the quarter-finals, I'm going to do my very best to get my body in shape to sustain that level and rhythm for as many hours as it's needed, but it wasn't enough.

"That's something, unfortunately, at this point in my career, I can't control.

"I can do only as much as I can do. It will be very difficult for me in the future to overcome the hurdle of [Jannik] Sinner or Alcaraz, in the best-of-five on the Grand Slams. I think I have a better chance in best-of-three, but in best-of-five, it's tough.

"I'm not giving up on Grand Slams in that regard. I'm going to continue fighting and trying to get to the finals and fight for another trophy at least. It's going to be a very difficult task."

Image: Athletic trainer Clay Sniteman works on Djokovic between sets during US Open semi-final match against Alcaraz

Djokovic was seen receiving attention from athletic trainer Clay Sniteman in between sets, while Alcaraz had a spring in his step and would noticably be ready to serve before time was called.

"I lost three out of four Slams in semis against these guys [Alcaraz and Sinner], so they're just too good, playing on a really high level.

"Unfortunately, I ran out of gas after the second set. I think I had enough energy to battle him and to keep up with his rhythm for two sets. After that, I was gassed out, and Alcaraz kept going."

Alcaraz's win meant he was able to gain revenge on Djokovic, who beat him in the Olympic gold medal match and the Australian Open quarter-finals.

The Spaniard has reached the title match of the US Open without dropping a set and is expected to face world No 1 and defending champion Jannik Sinner for the third Grand Slam final in a row - unprecedented in the Open Era - with the Italian due to meet Felix Auger-Aliassime in the other semi-final on Friday night.

Image: Djokovic acknowledges the US Open crowd after losing to Alcaraz

"It's expected that the young guys are improving. These two players [Sinner and Alcaraz] are the best in the world right now," Djokovic added.

"If you're not improving, then something is not right, so you have to adapt to that and make changes.

"But they seem to have a very good team, a very good strategy of training, and approach to the tennis world. The results are a testament to that. So there is no doubt that they are better and better each year.

"Of course, it's frustrating on the court when you are not able to keep up with that level physically, but at the same time, it's something also expected, I guess. It comes with time and with age.

"I still enjoy the thrill of competition. Today, I received amazing support again on the court from the crowd. Very thankful for that. I thoroughly enjoyed myself. That's one of the biggest reasons why I keep on going. The love that I've been getting around the world has been amazing the last couple of years."

Frustrating

Djokovic is 0/9 in sets in Grand Slam semi-final matches this year.



Can Djokovic reach 25 Grand Slam titles?

Djokovic is adamant he will continue his quest for his 25th Grand Slam title, a prospect that seems to be getting harder and harder each time.

"Djokovic will keep going. The quest will continue for 25, but with every Grand Slam, it gets that bit harder," said Sky Sports Tennis' Jonathan Overend.

"It's surely getting less and less possible for him to move beyond 24."

Sky Sports' Ryan Harrison said he was unsure whether the Serb would step out onto the US Open court again.

"With Novak's walk-off at the end of the match, we have a lot to unpack," Harrison said.

"It didn't look like someone who is definitely sure if they are going to see that court again."

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova sympathised with Djokovic as he was clearly moving gingerly across the court in the latter half of the semi-final match.

"It stinks [getting older as a tennis player]," Navratilova said.

"I went through it. The effort is the same, you feel the same, you play the right point and you miss it, when you could have made it with your eyes closed 10 years ago.

"It's frustrating."

