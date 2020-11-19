British tennis star Joe Salisbury takes on The Showdown

Watch The Showdown with Britain's Joe Salisbury

British doubles player Joe Salisbury is the latest star to take on The Showdown challenge, while he speaks to Olympic snowboarder Aimee Fuller about the ATP Finals.

In the episode, Joe takes part in 'The Break' where he speaks to Fuller about the ATP Finals, his memories from last year and also ways in which people can get involved with playing tennis at home.

Then Aimee is joined by Arthur Fery and influencers, ex-pro Surfer Laura Crane and trick-shot master Liam Coyte to take on some challenges.

"We're there to win it. I wouldn't say that's the expectation but it's definitely the goal."@aimee_fuller caught up with @joesalisbury92 ahead of the #NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/blMZRRo4ae — LTA (@the_LTA) November 16, 2020

It follows on from when Neal Skupski faced Crane in the 'Round the World' skills challenge, with a little help from both Andy and Jamie Murray.

Take on the challenge and share your efforts on Instagram tagging @LTA and on Twitter using @the_LTA #PlayYourWay

