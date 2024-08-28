Emma Raducanu: Tim Henman thinks 2021 US Open champion is moving in right direction despite New York exit

Tim Henman still believes Emma Raducanu's game is moving in the right direction despite her defeat to Sofia Kenin in the first round of the US Open.

Raducanu stunned the world three years ago when she won the title in New York in just her third senior tournament, but it has not been a happy hunting ground since.

The 21-year-old fought back the tears before admitting she was feeling sad as her wait for a first win at the US Open since her memorable 2021 triumph goes on.

After a first-round exit in 2022 and missing last year through injury, 2020 Australian Open winner Kenin handed out more misery with a 6-1 3-6 6-4 win on the Grandstand court.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Raducanu's defeat to Sofia Kenin at the US Open

What were her preparations for the tournament?

Raducanu opted to skip the Olympic Games in order to prepare for the US Open, but she ended up playing only three matches in Washington and one in New York. She returned to London for a training block rather than enter qualifying at tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati. Before the US Open began she was steadfast in her assessment that she is suited to training blocks rather than entering every tournament, but losing in the first round suggests that approach backfired



"After what she did three years ago, she's always going to have incredible memories here for the rest of her life. But as a competitor and a player right now, she wants to compete and play well," Henman told Sky Sports Tennis.

"I don't think she played terribly but she was up against a world-class opponent who has previously gone the whole way in a Grand Slam.

"This is still all part of a learning journey. She has reflected now and said, 'I probably came in a little underdone', having missed that chunk of Canada and Cincinnati.

"She perhaps will do things differently next time as, in hindsight, she probably should have gone through qualifying to get those match reps under her belt.

"I still think her game is moving in the right direction. It's certainly not the last we'll see of Raducanu. Fingers-crossed she's going to have many more opportunities here at the US Open in the future.

"It's all a rebuilding process as she comes back from the surgeries [in 2023]. When she has played, she has played very well."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Raducanu was visibly upset after losing her first-round match at the US Open

Bartoli: Raducanu never looked comfortable

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Sky Sports Tennis team discuss Raducanu's career so far and what we can expect to see from her in the future...

Marion Bartoli, a former Wimbledon champion, was concerned by Raducanu's lack of presence on court during the first set, saying it ultimately cost her against a player who enjoyed playing on hard courts.

"I felt that the first set for Emma went by in a flash, she was almost not present on the court," said the Frenchwoman.

"And then when you're already one set down against someone who has been able to win a Grand Slam in the past, on a hard court and who loves these kinds of conditions, it's such a difficult task.

"Kenin was constantly rushing Emma, constantly on the front foot, dictating most of the play from the back of the court, specifically to disturb Emma, who never looked comfortable out there."

Navratilova: She's undercooked

Image: The Brit went down in three sets against Kenin on Tuesday night in New York

Speaking before Raducanu's first-round match in New York, tennis legend Martina Navratilova gave her thoughts on where the Briton is at in her career.

"Because she didn't play the Olympics, I would like to have seen her play more matches," said the 18-time Grand Slam women's singles champion.

"If I was her coach I would say, 'please do play qualifying, if you qualify fine, but you also get a couple of matches under your belt and if you do qualify, even better'.

"I do feel she's a bit undercooked. In her career she just hasn't played that many matches, so I would encourage her to play more matches."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Raducanu looks back at her US Open triumph in 2021...

Where will Raducanu play next and can you watch her on Sky Sports Tennis?

Image: When and where can you watch Raducanu on Sky Sports Tennis? Follow the action on the WTA & ATP Tours with us in September

Raducanu is scheduled to play in Seoul in the middle of September and is then likely to play other events in the Far East - in Hong Kong and China, where her mother was born.

All her matches in the Far East will be show live on Sky Sports Tennis.

Jasmin Open, Tunisia - WTA 250 (9-15 September)

Guadalajara Open, Mexico - WTA 500 (9-15 September)

Korea Open - WTA 500 (16 -22 September)

Thailand Open - WTA 250 (16 -22 September)

Chengdu Open, China - ATP 250 (18-24 September)

Hangzhou Open, China - ATP 250 (18-24 September)

China Open - WTA 1000 (Sept 25 - Oct 6)

Japan Open - ATP 500 (Sept 25 - Oct 1)

China Open - ATP 500 (Sept 26 - Oct 2)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.