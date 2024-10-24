Emma Raducanu unlucky in 2024 but regular tennis is the way forward, says Laura Robson

Emma Raducanu has been unlucky with injuries in 2024 but she is "still figuring out what works for her" and regular tennis is the way forward, according to Sky Sports pundit Laura Robson.

Raducanu, who soared to stardom when she won the US Open three years ago, has been beset by problems and announced at the start of this month she had withdrawn from two more tournaments as she continues to recover from a foot injury.

The 21-year-old was then targeting a return at the WTA 250 Hong Kong Tennis Open, live on Sky Sports from October 28 to November 3, but has pulled out of that event now too after confirming she would not be fit to feature.

Raducanu missed the Paris Olympics and then played just one hard-court tournament ahead of the US Open in August where she was sent crashing out in the first round to former Grand Slam champion Sofia Kenin.

Raducanu's injury-hit 2023 and 2024 May 2023 - Surgeries on both wrists and ankle saw her miss entirety of clay and grass court seasons November 2023 - Slow pace of surgery rehabilitation causes withdrawal from exhibition match in Macau January 2024 - Stomach bug complaint at Australian Open March 2024 - Lower back injury (withdrawal from Miami Open) May 2024 - French Open withdrawal for best "chance to keep fit for the rest of the year" August 2024 - Paris Olympics withdrawal due to concerns switch to playing on clay could cause injury September 2024 - Foot ligament injury (withdrawal from Korea Open quarters and China Open) October 2024 - Persistent foot ligament injury causes her to miss Ningbo Open, Guangzhou Open and Hong Kong Open

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Martina Navratilova believes Raducanu should take ownership of her tennis career

"The break came after Toronto, and with hindsight wishes she should've kept playing through and then had a bit more momentum going into the US Open," Robson told Sky Sports.

Raducanu said afterwards the decision had been a "collective call" between herself and members of her coaching team, but insisted that she would learn from the experience.

"I feel down, like I feel sad. This is a tournament I really want to do well in," Raducanu said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Despite Raducanu's loss against Sofia Kenin, Tim Henman believes her game is heading in the right direction...

"I'm just going to go back to the drawing board and train and analyse where I went wrong and try and improve for the rest of the season.

"Obviously, the Slams are over for this year, but it's not actually that long until Australia comes around again.

"I would have preferred to probably play a little bit more before coming into the US Open.

"I know when I have a lot of matches, just like every player, you feel really good, you feel like everything's automatic.

"I can learn from it. And, you know, manage my schedule slightly differently.

"It wasn't just me. It was more of like a collective call and that's what happened, and I can't really change it."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Raducanu was visibly upset after losing her first round match at the US Open to Sofia Kenin

Robson said: "It's tough listening to her say that in New York because you constantly have the feeling as a tennis player that you could've done things differently. It's still such a learning experience and the fact that she's still figuring out what works for her, figuring out where she wants to play, and how many tournaments.

"The game style has been a bit more aggressive over the last couple of months, which is great, but I think it's also a learning curve.

"When you look at her results when she has played well and consistently - she can beat almost anyone. She's a great player with such an attacking game style but you just need to be able to do that day in, day out."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Raducanu looks back at her US Open triumph in 2021

Raducanu is ranked 55th in the world, having started the year at No 285 - and with no ranking points to defend, the end of the tennis season could have been a lot more profitable for the British No 2.

"When you think about the months that she's missed, to climb to the ranking she is now, it's actually impressive. In that respect, she's done really well," said Robson, a former junior Wimbledon champion. "I think everyone, including her, would like to see it happen more often.

"It's all about figuring out what works for you and maybe she just got unlucky over the last few weeks because that would have been a run of four or five events in a row, which would have been great, but then you pick up one little injury or niggle and you have got to start again all the time.

"When you have the opportunity to play, she's now realised that that's the way forward and if you can play back-to-back weeks then go for it."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player In this episode of Sky Sports Editions we meet a passionate lover of the arts who refuses to be boxed in, Raducanu. Some footage provided is courtesy of IMG.

Emma Raducanu's 2024 results Tournament Result WTA Auckland Second Round Australian Open Second Round WTA Abu Dhabi Second Round WTA Doha First Round Billie Jean King Cup Qualified for Final WTA Stuttgart Quarter-finals WTA Madrid First Round WTA Nottingham Semi-finals WTA Eastbourne Quarter-finals Wimbledon Fourth Round WTA Citi Open Quarter-finals US Open First Round Korea Open Quarter-finals

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Stuttgart Open quarter-final between Raducanu and world No 1 Iga Swiatek

Erste Bank Open, Vienna - ATP 500 (October 21-27)

Swiss Indoors, Basel - ATP 500 (October 21-27)

Guangzhou Open, China - WTA 250 (October 21-27)

Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis, Tokyo - WTA 500 (October 21-27)

Hong Kong Tennis Open - WTA 250 (October 28 - November 3)

Jiangxi Open - WTA 250 (October 28 - November 3)

Merida Open Akron - WTA 250 (October 28 - November 3)

Rolex Paris Masters - ATP 1000 (October 28 - November 3)

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.