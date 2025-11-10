Jack Draper and new coach Jamie Delgado are 'aligned' while Emma Raducanu now has a 'consistent voice'

In her latest Sky Sports column, Laura Robson discusses Jack Draper splitting from coach James Trotman and bringing Jamie Delgado on board, and why having a consistent voice will enable Emma Raducanu to move in an upward trajectory in 2026...

Draper split from long-time coach Trotman having hired Andy Murray's former coach Delgado.

Trotman took over as Draper's lead coach in late 2021 having worked with him through his role at the Lawn Tennis Association.

Under Trotman, Draper won three ATP Tour titles, including the Masters 1000 crown in Indian Wells in March, while he made his major Grand Slam breakthrough by reaching the semi-finals of the US Open last summer as well as reaching a a high of fourth in the rankings in June.

Delgado's three-year partnership with Grigor Dimitrov came to an end in September, but he is best known for his work with Andy Murray, helping the Scot win a second Wimbledon title and end 2016 as world No 1.

"I've spent a bit of time with Trots [Trotman] on and off at tournaments this year, and he was just kind of tired of all the travel, which you can absolutely understand. When I see it written as like they've split up, I don't almost see it that way. It's more like a mutual agreement. It was time for Trots to take a bit of time off and be with his family at home," said Robson.

"I think it's perfect because Trots knows Delgy [Delgado] incredibly well. Jack knows Delgy incredibly well. And so I'm sure that they were aligned on most things before they even started working together, which makes it easier when you have that transition in the off-season.

"It's like it's not as if Jack's had a bad year. I think he's still probably going to finish top 10, isn't he? Unfortunately, he's had a couple of injuries, but it's not like it's been a negative season really. It's just our expectations are pretty high after Indian Wells. I think he'd have a good season no matter who he was with next year."

Draper will make his return to competition in front of his home crowd at the UTS London, taking place from 5-7 December at the Copper Box Arena. The 23-year-old British No 1 has received a wildcard for the season-ending event.

Robson: It will help Raducanu to have that consistent voice

Raducanu brought an early end to her season following physical struggles in China and then announcing a deal with the experienced Spaniard Francisco Roig to continue their work together in 2026.

She will link up with Roig, the long-time former coach of Rafael Nadal who she began working with in August, for a pre-season training block before aiming to seal a top-32 seeding at the Australian Open.

"Raducanu was able to play week in, week out for the most part and lost a few close matches towards the end of the season. But overall, we're ending 2024 just saying that she needs to be able to stay healthy and for the most part, she's done that. That's definitely been a key for her to rise up the rankings because I think we always knew that the level was there," said Robson, a former British No 1.

"It's kind of like Jack. I think no matter who she's working with, she's always going to have the level and the talent. But I think at this point in her career, it helps to have that consistent voice. So just the fact they're getting on really well and have the same kind of ideas for her game.

"From what I've seen on the practice courts, it's like they're gelling with the communication part. Then she's going to have hopefully another great year. But again, we just hope that she stays healthy, that's always the key."

Raducanu and Draper are set to team up for Great Britain for the 2026 United Cup from 2-11 January.

'Kartal is doing all the right things on and off the court'

Sonay Kartal is a player who has enjoyed a successful season following a solid run at Wimbledon and then reaching the quarter-finals of the China Open which saw a rankings climb. She's currently up to world No 71 and has overtaken Katie Boulter as British No 2.

Robson said: "I'm so happy for Sonay. She's such a hard worker, has got the most persistent attitude, like in the best way. She just wants to get out there and play as many matches as possible and make sure she's doing all the right things on and off the court.

"So to see someone like that rewarded and to see her have so many milestones is just amazing. I hope that it continues.

"She's probably thinking about the training weeks that she wants to put in during the off-season to make sure that she's ready for next year. I think Sonay can back it up for sure."

What is the United Cup?

The United Cup is an international mixed-team event taking place in Perth and Sydney, Australia, to kick-start the season.

Teams qualify for the United Cup based on the combined ranking of their top men's and women's singles player.

18 nations are set to compete in 2026, each team consisting of three women's and three men's players.

The tournament starts with a round-robin group stage before progressing to the knock-out rounds. Each tie involves two singles (one men's and one women's) and a mixed doubles match.

