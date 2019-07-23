'Stone Cold' Steve Austin vows to make WWE return after successful Raw Reunion
Last Updated: 23/07/19 10:52am
Steve Austin hopes WWE's Raw Reunion of legendary ex-wrestlers and Hall of Famers becomes an annual event.
Austin was one of many big names from the past to make an appearance in Tampa, alongside other greats of the squared circle such as Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan.
John Cena introduced the event, there were nine title changes in the 24/7 championship division and hardcore legend Mick Foley was savaged by The Fiend on a night of high drama.
Austin, 54, closed the show with one of his traditional beer-based celebrations, and afterwards said he hopes to be back next year.
"It felt great to be back out there," he said. "I'm not a sentimental guy, my name's Stone Cold Steve Austin and I'm known for dropping people on the stack of dimes that they call a neck.
"But to go out there with all of my brothers and sisters on this Raw reunion, I hope that they continue to do this every year because I will continue to show up.
"You don't need to ride me off into the sunset just yet."