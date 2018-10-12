WWE superstar John Cena: I don't care about my reputation

John Cena was in the ring for a matter of seconds at the Super Show-Down pay-per-view on Saturday

Sixteen-time WWE world champion John Cena says he does not care about his reputation - only his performance.

Cena faced a fresh round of criticism at the weekend for making only a brief appearance in his tag-team match, hitting Elias with his new 'sixth move of doom' before collecting a quick win.

But in a long interview with Sports Illustrated's SI Media podcast, he said: "I don't care about the reputation I have. What I care about is the performance I give.

"But the easiest way to just silence that problem is to take me out of the equation. Here's the crazy thing, all the people that have chastised me for staying around too long, are now chastising me for not being around.

"It's also a great exercise to know that you will never be able to please these people, because they always need something to be cynical about. I guess that's why they are called critics."

Cena also conceded that his time as a full-time member of the WWE roster is coming to an end.

He is currently making a film in China and his only scheduled appearance this year is for the World Cup tournament at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on November 9.

Cena does not work a full-time schedule and feels that, at 41, he will have increasingly fewer matches

"My days as a full-timer are certainly numbered, and that has nothing to do with extracurricular activities," he said. "As a 41-year-old I can't do it.

"If you look at anybody in my shoes - Chris Jericho had taken a break, Hulk Hogan had certainly taken a break.

"I think the only guy that may fall into that category of not taking a break is (Ric) Flair. But (Steve) Austin had already been done, Rock was already done.

"So people are like, 'Where are you going man?' I'm 41!"