WWE Raw: Braun Strowman out for revenge after Crown Jewel betrayal?

Braun Strowman was denied a fair crack at the Universal title at Crown Jewel due to Baron Corbin's involvement

Braun Strowman's Manchester mission will be to ensure Baron Corbin "gets these hands" on Raw tonight.

Strowman was denied a fighting chance at the WWE Universal championship at Crown Jewel when Raw's acting general manager blasted him on the back of the head with the belt before the match started.

Five F5s later and the Monster Among Men was looking up at Brock Lesnar, title in hand, with the bell having sounded after a decisive three-count.

It was a typically rapid-fire win for Lesnar, who is back on top of WWE and could make an appearance to mark that return to the top when Raw heads to Manchester tonight.

But one man certain to appeal is Strowman, who is likely to be on the warpath in pursuit of a primary target: Corbin.

Stephanie McMahon is unlikely to take too kindly to her brother winning the WWE World Cup

Survivor Series plans to build?

Shane McMahon essentially crowned himself the best in the world by winning the inaugural WWE World Cup at Crown Jewel and that is unlikely to sit too well with his sister ahead of the annual sibling rivalry which underpins the Raw-versus-SmackDown theme of Survivor Series.

Stephanie McMahon is unlikely to have enjoyed her brother's win at Crown Jewel and will be preparing her response for tonight's show.

Charlotte Flair has already declined the offer to captain the SmackDown women's team so it will be interesting to see how the Raw squad shapes up with so many of them in the midst of personal battles.

Seth Rollins has his hands full in WWE at the moment, with a major Survivor Series match added to his agenda

Can Rousey and Rollins build momentum?

Seth Rollins and Ronda Rousey are involved in inter-brand matches at Survivor Series, against Shinsuke Nakamura and Becky Lynch respectively, while the trilogy of red-against-blue is completed by Brock Lesnar's battle with AJ Styles.

Rollins and Rousey have other distractions to deal with; Seth has been betrayed by his best friend Dean Ambrose, although the pair remain Raw tag-team champions.

Rousey, meanwhile, has a title defence against Nia Jax to plan for and, if her experience with the Bellas has taught her anything, it's that anyone can emerge from the crowd to challenge.