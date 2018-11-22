The Good, The Bad and The NXT: This week's winners and losers in WWE

Charlotte Flair has enjoyed an excellent week, even though she was technically beaten at Survivor Series

The final pay-per-view of the year is now right around the corner as WWE prepares for the Road To WrestleMania, which will be coming thick and fast following the festive season.

But while some stars are pushing forward as we head into the close of the year, others are struggling to make the grade.

Seth Rollins was given some answers by Dean Ambrose for his erratic behaviour, but is unlikely to be happy with them

Good week

Dean Ambrose (Raw)

Dean Ambrose was not part of Survivor Series this past weekend, but somehow he was able to do enough to be rewarded with an Intercontinental title match at TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs next month.

The mind games between Seth Rollins and Ambrose continued this week and The Architect believed that he had finally been able to track The Lunatic down in the ring after searching for him throughout Raw, but Ambrose once again got the upper hand and delivered another Dirty Deeds.

The two men collide this Saturday night at Starrcade in a street fight where Rollins will be looking for retribution, but right now Ambrose has the advantage and looks as though he is already a few steps ahead of his former friend.

Charlotte Flair again demonstrated her new intensity against Peyton Royce and Billie Kay on SmackDown

Charlotte Flair (SmackDown)

Charlotte has had a fantastic week. She stepped into the ring with Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series and even though she did not manage to pick up the win for SmackDown, she ensured that The Baddest Woman on the Planet knew that she had been in a match the next day.

Charlotte snapped when she attacked Rousey and two nights later on SmackDown Live she was able to take on both Billie Kay and Peyton Royce in separate matches - and come out victorious.

While Becky Lynch is sidelined with a concussion, it appears Charlotte is ensuring there is no debate about who the top woman in the division is right now.

Keith Lee impressed the fans at NXT's TakeOver event at the weekend

Keith Lee (NXT)

Keith Lee's signing to NXT was considered to be huge for the brand but so far The Limitless star has been an underwhelming addition to NXT. That was until War Games. This week on NXT, Lee's match from the event against Fabio Bravo was finally screened on TV and it showed that Lee has finally hit his stride in WWE.

Lee showed off his Jackhammer finisher to pick up the win in record time as he had the entire WWE Universe backing him throughout and proved that he will be a huge player in NXT in the months to come.

Braun Strowman was left down and out after a savage attack by Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre and will now have surgery on an injured elbow

Bad Week

Braun Strowman (Raw)

Braun Strowman had a fantastic week last week and suddenly he has been brought back down to earth by acting General Manager Baron Corbin. Strowman was attacked by Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Corbin following their match on Monday Night Raw and was thrown into the steel steps so that he could be written off WWE TV with an elbow injury.

This is a pre-existing injury that Strowman has been struggling with over the past few months and now he will have surgery on his injured limb, but it is unknown as to when he will be able to make his return.

Strowman is scheduled to face Baron Corbin at TLC in less than a month, but that match is reported to be up in the air given his current status.

Randy Orton controversially removed Rey Mysterio's mask on this week's SmackDown

Rey Mysterio (SmackDown)

Rey Mysterio took on Randy Orton this week as the two men met in the ring for the first time in more than a decade. The Viper and The Master of the 619 put on a fantastic match but following the beatdown, Mysterio's mask came flying off and exposed his face to the watching crowd, before referees came out to help cover him up with a towel.

Orton then added insult to injury when he picked up his mask and walked out of the arena holding it, which means that the feud between these two men is far from over and it could be about to become deeply personal.

Candice LeRae lost control during her NXT match against Nikki Cross

Candice LeRae (NXT)

Candice LeRae has been caught up in her husband's issues over the past few weeks and at Takeover: War Games she was forced to watch him taste defeat at the hands of Aleister Black.

This week on NXT, frustration boiled over for LeRae as she stepped in the ring with Nikki Cross and the anger was obviously bubbling below the surface.

LeRae snapped a number of times and in the end, it was this lack of control that cost her the match as she fell victim to an inverted neck breaker to rack up another loss on the developmental brand.