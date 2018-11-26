WWE Raw: Seth Rollins issues open challenge for Intercontinental title

Seth Rollins' first challenge for his Intercontinental title is likely to be Dean Ambrose

Intercontinental champion Seth Rollins has issued an open challenge for his title, to begin on tonight's Raw.

There are several contenders who would fancy their chances at the white belt - especially with the Universal title once again tied up by Brock Lesnar - but one stands out above the others: Dean Ambrose.

The Lunatic has been involved in an intense and violent program with his former Shield brother and they pair are due to face off at TLC on December 16, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

A title change on Raw would add further fuel to the fire for that pay-per-view and also invigorate the championship picture on the Monday night show.

Bobby Roode and Chad Gable bid for tag-team gold on tonight's Raw

Roode & Gable get a title shot

Raw's tag-team belts will also be on the line this week, with the Authors of Pain slated to defend against Chad Gable and Bobby Roode.

Roode and Gable defeated the champions on last week's Raw, denting the momentum they had built by securing brand supremacy with a win over SmackDown title-holders The Bar at Survivor Series.

Can the challengers' magic strike twice or will it be a Glorious beatdown at the hands of the infuriated champs?

Ronda Rousey's next confirmed title defence will be against Nia Jax at TLC

Jax to confront Rousey?

Ronda Rousey proved her durability on last week's Raw with a victory over Mickie James just 24 hours after the savage beating she suffered at the hands of Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series.

That contest was the first in her own open challenge, a concept which could potentially continue tonight with several challengers waiting in the Raw wings.

Jax is a confirmed opponent for Rousey and the pair will square off at TLC next month, where Jax will again bid to prove her 'Facebreaker' moniker is an accurate one.