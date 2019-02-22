Tye Dillinger released by WWE after 13 months on main roster

Tye Dillinger has had his request to be released by WWE granted

WWE has released Tye Dillinger from his contract, 13 months after he moved to SmackDown from NXT.

Dillinger, real name Ronald Arneill, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that he had requested his release from the company and that wish has now been granted.

"WWE has come to terms on the release of Ron Arneill (Tye Dillinger)," a short statement said on WWE.com.

Dillinger's 'perfect 10' gimmick was very popular in developmental but he has found on-screen time hard to come by since moving across to the main roster.

The 38-year-old had worked as Gavin Spears with WWE's former training territories Ohio Valley Wrestling and Florida Championship Wrestling between 2006 and 2008 before a three-month run in ECW which preceded his first release and move to the independent scene.

Dillinger was briefly involved in an on-screen angle with Randy Orton last year but has found television time hard to come by

His statement on Tuesday said: "Before rumours begin to spread, let me set things straight ahead of time: This evening, I requested my release from WWE.

"In the past five and a half years with them, I have seen and done some wonderful things. Things that I am very proud of and will never forget. I have met and worked with unquestionably, some of the greatest talent on this earth and the pleasure has been all mine.

"I feel at this time this decision, as extremely difficult as it was, is what is best for myself and WWE. I wish to continue to grow as a performer and offer those paying hard earned money to watch a show I'm performing on, a little more of myself.

"To the male and female locker rooms, coaches and producers, to the production/ring crew, all the way up to the very top of WWE and most of all the fans...I wish you all the very best and thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything."