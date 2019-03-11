WWE star Brie Bella announces retirement from wrestling

1:05 Brie Bella has announced she has retired from professional wrestling on this week's episode of reality show Total Bellas Brie Bella has announced she has retired from professional wrestling on this week's episode of reality show Total Bellas

Brie Bella has announced she has retired from professional wrestling on this week's episode of reality show Total Bellas.

The 35-year-old, real name Brianna Danielson, confirmed the news in a scene with her twin sister and long-term tag-team partner Nikki Bella on Sunday night.

Brie Bella is married to current WWE champion Daniel Bryan and the couple had a daughter, Birdie, together in May 2017.

Brie Bella hopes to have a second child with her husband, WWE champion Daniel Bryan

"I decided that after Evolution, I'm gonna be fully retired," she said in an on-screen conversation with her sister. "Fully done."

"I love WWE, but the one thing I learned is that I can't do everything. I just can't."

Brie Bella, who held the WWE Divas title from April 11 to June 20, 2011, returned to the ring alongside her sister for a series of matches in autumn of last year after returning at the women's Royal Rumble in January.

She made it to the final three of that match before being eliminated by Nikki, who was then eliminated by winner Asuka.

Her most recent - and, for the time being, final - match in a WWE ring was the six-woman tag-team win alongside Nikki and Ronda Rousey over the Riott Squad on October 8 episode of Raw.

Brie Bella was widely criticised for an incident with left Riott Squad member Liv Morgan with a concussion on Raw last year

She also revealed that she is planning to have a second child with Bryan, saying: "I know a couple months ago I told you I wasn't ready for baby number two because I have a lot on my plate.

"But I've been thinking about it a lot and I think the comeback really made me realize that I am actually ready. And I do want Birdie and our next baby to be close in age."