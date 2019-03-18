WWE: Kurt Angle to confirm WrestleMania 35 opponent on tonight's Raw

1:53 Kurt Angle announced he will retire at WrestleMania last week - tonight, he will reveal his final opponent Kurt Angle announced he will retire at WrestleMania last week - tonight, he will reveal his final opponent

Kurt Angle will confirm his opponent for his farewell match at WrestleMania 35 on tonight's episode of Raw, live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am.

The 50-year-old legend confirmed last week that he will step between the ropes for the final time at the company's largest show of the year, on Sunday April 7.

Sky Sports viewers voted for John Cena as the man they would most like to see the Olympic Hero face in his farewell appearance and Cena himself fuelled that speculation by posting an uncaptioned picture of Angle on his Instagram account.

Mick Foley told Sky Sports he would like to see rising Scottish star Drew McIntyre take on Angle in his final match.

John Cena had his debut match against Kurt Angle in 2002 and their paths have crossed several times since

Angle arrived in WWE in 1999 after winning the gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 1996 Olympic games in Atlanta and made his main-roster debut after a year in developmental.

He won six world titles between 2000 and 2006 before a 10-year run with TNA - for whom he also won six world championships - before returning to WWE in 2017 and entering the Hall of Fame.

Angle was cast as the General Manager for Raw and in a storyline which featured Jason Jordan as his illegitimate son, and has continued to compete on a part-time basis.