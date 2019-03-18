WWE Raw: Brock Lesnar to face Seth Rollins ahead of WrestleMania match

Brock Lesnar hit Seth Rollins with six F5s on his most recent Raw appearance

Brock Lesnar will apper on Raw tonight to go face-to-face with his WrestleMania opponent Seth Rollins.

One week after Rollins' victory over Lesnar's longtime training partner, Shelton Benjamin, the Universal Champion comes to Raw with the red brand's most prestigious prize in tow.

The Beast's visits to Raw are sporadic even though he does hold the company's top championship and he has not had a match on the Monday night show since a July 2002 win over Tommy Dreamer in a Singapore cane match.

Almost the opposite is true of Rollins, who has been one of the hardest-working and most consistent performers in WWE for the past year and whose reward for such commitment will be a huge WrestleMania match.

What will happen when The Beast Incarnate and "The Beastslayer" meet under the same roof? Will Rollins bring the fight to Lesnar three weeks before their hotly-anticipated battle at WrestleMania?

Rollins seeks revenge against McIntyre

Seth, meanwhile, will have his hands full even if his Mania opponent decides to keep his head down on his visit to Raw tonight.

After brutalising Roman Reigns and seeing off Dean Ambrose in a violent Falls Count Anywhere match which saw a pencil used as a weapon for potentially the first time in WWE, the Scottish Psychopath turns his attention to the third Shield member.

Rollins and McIntyre go one-on-one tonight - but will we see Reigns exact some revenge for last week?

Balor to select mystery partner

With a little unexpected help from Lio Rush, Bobby Lashley defeated Finn Balor last Monday night to reclaim the Intercontinental Championship and end Balor's very brief reign.

Rush and Lashley will team up tonight to take on Balor and a mystery opponent of his choosing in tag-team action.

Who will fight alongside The Extraordinary Man?

Rousey to make Brooke defence

Seven days after her bold challenge to Raw champion Ronda Rousey was met with a vicious beatdown, Dana Brooke will get her title shot.

Brooke gave an impassioned promo last week and has strong support among the WWE fans despite having a poor win-loss record on television.

On Friday morning, Rousey was fined by WWE for her actions on last week's show, which also included striking a WWE official, as her increasingly aggressive side has come to the surface.