WWE SmackDown: Can Kofi Kingston run the gauntlet and secure a WrestleMania match?

Kofi Kingston must overcome five other superstars in a gauntlet match tonight if he is to secure a WrestleMania title match against WWE champion Daniel Bryan

Kofi Kingston attempts to clear the latest obstacle in his path to a WrestleMania title match on tonight's SmackDown.

Kingston must win a gauntlet match which also includes five other SmackDown superstars - United States champion Samoa Joe, Erick Rowan, Randy Orton and both members of The Bar, Sheamus and Cesaro.

If he does so, he will be granted the right to face WWE champion Daniel Bryan in a huge title match at the biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 35, on Sunday April 7.

Live WWE Late Night Smackdown Live on

The Dreadlocked Dynamo's WrestleMania quest started when he won through another gauntlet match prior to Elimination Chamber, lasting an hour in a performance that had WWE fans around the world clamouring for him to be given a chance on a bigger stage.

Kingston put on another stellar performance inside the Chamber, making it to the final two and nearly dethroning Daniel Bryan before narrowly coming up short before he was denied his place in the triple threat match at Fastlane, instead losing a two-on-one handicap match to The Bar.

But The New Day man fights again tonight - and with a place on the card of the annual supershow at stake.

5:01 WWE tag champions Bayley and Sasha Banks already have two WrestleMania challengers - will they get an IIconic third tonight? WWE tag champions Bayley and Sasha Banks already have two WrestleMania challengers - will they get an IIconic third tonight?

Women's tag champs visit SmackDown

For weeks, The IIconics have been calling out women's tag team champions Sasha Banks and Bayley for showing up everywhere but SmackDown since becoming the inaugural champions at Elimination Chamber.

The Australian Superstars have consistently accused the Boss n Hug Connection - who have even managed to fit in a trip to NXT - of ducking them.

Banks and Bayley confirmed on last night's Raw they will make an appearance on SmackDown, and with the champs seemingly headed for a double defence of their belts at WrestleMania against Beth Phoenix & Natalya and Nia Jax & Tamina, could that tussle become a four-way affair?

3:42 The Miz will get the opportunity to respond to Shane McMahon's harsh words from last week's SmackDown The Miz will get the opportunity to respond to Shane McMahon's harsh words from last week's SmackDown

The Miz to address McMahon's actions

The Miz will break his silence on Shane McMahon's shocking betrayal tonight.

Shane-O-Mac ran wild with a vicious assault on The Miz following their loss to The Usos at Fastlane, drilling his former tag team partner in front of both his father and his hometown faithful in Cleveland.

Shane then doubled down two nights later on the blue brand, accusing Miz of being soft, holding him back and being unworthy of the moniker "Best in the World," before setting up a match between him and The Awesome One at WrestleMania 35.

What will The Miz have to say to Shane?