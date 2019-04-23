WATCH: Best of WWE Raw - highlights from this week's show

1:56 We've picked out the best wrestling moves from the top matches on Monday Night Raw We've picked out the best wrestling moves from the top matches on Monday Night Raw

Raw delivered a post-Shakeup bang as six main-event players collided for a crack at Seth Rollins' Universal title.

Samoa Joe, Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles squared off in a triple threat with another three-way dance pitting The Miz, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin against each other.

WWE Late Night Raw Live on

The winners would go head to head for the opportunity to face Rollins at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view, live on Sky Sports Box Office on Sunday, May 19.

Away from the battle for the Universal belt there were also plenty of twists and turns in both the women's and tag team divisions as Raw began life under their reshaped roster in style.

Click on the video above to see the pick of the in-ring action and don't forget to catch the full repeat of WWE Monday Night Raw every Tuesday at 9pm on Sky Sports Arena.