WWE: Seth Rollins makes NXT return as Universal champion

1:13 Seth Rollins was back in NXT on Friday night, making a special appearance at a live event in Davenport Seth Rollins was back in NXT on Friday night, making a special appearance at a live event in Davenport

Seth Rollins might be WWE Universal champion, but he is also a man who remembers his roots.

So when the company's developmental territory NXT scheduled an event in Rollins' home town of Davenport, Iowa, the Beastslayer just had to make an appearance.

Carrying the Universal title he won from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35, Rollins was given a great ovation by his hometown fans.

Live WWE Late Night Raw Live on

They were also the fans who saw him crowned the first champion of NXT when he beat Jinder Mahal in a tournament final way back in July 2012.

A lot has changed, both for Rollins and for NXT, but their connection remains as solid as ever, as exemplified by the rapturous reception on his return.

Rollins, meanwhile, will be preparing for the first pay-per-view defence of his Universal title, when he takes on AJ Styles at the Money In The Bank event on Sky Sports Box Office on May 19.

Styles won two qualifying matches on this week's Raw to win the opportunity to add the Universal strap to the WWE championship he recently held for more than a year.