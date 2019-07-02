WWE Raw: This week's highlights from Monday night's show
Last Updated: 02/07/19 3:21pm
With Extreme Rules on the horizon, RAW was action-packed right from the get-go.
A dramatic heel turn closed a chaotic night's episode while the show kicked-off in explosive fashion to set the tone for the rest of the night.
Raw certainly had a different feel to it, and for the audience watching at home and in attendance, it was a show that you couldn't take your eyes off.
