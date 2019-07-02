WWE Raw: This week's highlights from Monday night's show

1:52 We've picked out the best wrestling moves from the top matches on Monday Night Raw. We've picked out the best wrestling moves from the top matches on Monday Night Raw.

With Extreme Rules on the horizon, RAW was action-packed right from the get-go.

A dramatic heel turn closed a chaotic night's episode while the show kicked-off in explosive fashion to set the tone for the rest of the night.

Raw certainly had a different feel to it, and for the audience watching at home and in attendance, it was a show that you couldn't take your eyes off.

Keep up to date with all of the latest WWE action with Sky Sports

If you're a WWE fan, we've got you covered on Sky Sports, the exclusive home of Raw and SmackDown in the UK and Ireland.

You can also stay connected with all of the latest developments in the world of sports entertainment with our push notification service, the weekly Lock Up podcast, plus the best of the video and feature content across SkySports.com and the Sky Sports app.