Hulk Hogan and Steve Austin share regrets of never competing in WWE match

Hulk Hogan and The Rock squared off in a memorable match at WrestleMania X-8 - but should it have been Steve Austin?

Hulk Hogan and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin have spoken of the regret they feel at never having the opportunity to have a match together.

Hogan was speaking to Austin on an episode of the latter's podcast and confessed that one of his greatest regrets in wrestling was that they never had a match.

The pair did share a WrestleMania card at X-8 in 2002 when Hogan wrestled The Rock in one of the event's most iconic matches, and Austin battled Scott Hall.

"As a heel I could have put anybody over, but when I got the reaction I got with The Rock, I thought you would be next," Hogan told Austin.

"Vince asked me to work with The Rock but I was hoping to get to you. I know you were working through a bunch of physical stuff and I get that, I totally get it.

"We could've looked at each other and the roof would have blown off the place. You were so over at the time and I was so hated, it would have been great.

"It's in my craw that I never got to work with you."

Austin was still competing in 2002 but his medically-enforced retirement was less than a year away and he admits he was 'in a bad space' when discussions about a Hogan match were held.

"I was in such a different headspace back when that window of opportunity presented itself and I kick myself for not doing it," Austin said. "I was so frazzled towards the end, I was in a bad space.

"It never happened and it should have happened.

"It wasn't a physicality thing, it's because I was on a different page and I guess I was getting fizzled out. I'd be running hard."