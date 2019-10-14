WWE Raw: Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks for draft pick

Becky Lynch represents Raw against SmackDown's Sasha Banks for the right to make the first pick in tonight's leg of the 2019 draft

Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks will go head to head on Monday night's Raw to determine which brand gets first draft pick.

Raw took the honours on Friday night when Seth Rollins picked up a disqualification victory over Roman Reigns by virtue of another Fiend attack, this time from through the ring itself.

The red brand selected Lynch from the pool available in the first half of the 2019 draft and the Lass Kicker herself will now represent her permanent Monday night home against Banks, who was selected by SmackDown.

Lynch and Banks remained locked in a bitter dispute which has not been resolved by two pay-per-view matches, the latter of which was inside Hell In A Cell and both of which have been won by Lynch.

With Bayley demonstrating a new viciousness on her way to recapturing the SmackDown title from Charlotte Flair on Friday, will her loyalty to Banks prove vital again tonight?

The Raw tag-team titles are on the line tonight as the Viking Raiders bid for the silverware

Tag-team titles on the line

The Viking Raiders have laid waste to everyone in their path since moving to Raw, continuing a red-hot streak which they also had on the independent circuit and in NXT.

Tonight they face the biggest challenge of their WWE careers to date when they take on Raw tag-team champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

Erik and Ivar scored a victory over the champions in a non-title match on last week's Raw and will go into tonight's contest brimming with confidence.