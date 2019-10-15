Tyson Fury vows to knock out Braun Strowman during Raw contract signing

3:41 Tyson Fury signed his contract to fight Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel - and vowed to knock out the Monster Among Men Tyson Fury signed his contract to fight Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel - and vowed to knock out the Monster Among Men

Tyson Fury made his Crown Jewel match with Braun Strowman official on Monday night's episode of WWE Raw.

And the British boxer did so with a promise that he fully intends to knock out the Monster Among Men when the two giants go head-to-head at the event on Sky Sports Box Office on October 31.

Fury made his vow in response to Strowman's own claim that the heavyweight will be on the receiving end of his punishing hands, a fact he illustrated by smashing the table in half with his fists.

Traditionally, contract signings for big matches end with some form of destruction, but on this occasion it was only the table which was on the receiving end of a vicious blow.

Although Fury, who had earlier spoken about how much his children had been looking forward to seeing Strowman fight when the two first came to blows on SmackDown, did - eventually - snap a pen as a signal of his own malicious intentions.

