WWE News

News

Jefferson Lake

WWE Editor @jeffersonlake

Bruce Prichard replaces Eric Bischoff on WWE SmackDown

Last Updated: 16/10/19 9:39am

Eric Bischoff was recruited by WWE as the executive director of SmackDown four months ago
Eric Bischoff has left his role as executive director of SmackDown and been replaced by Bruce Prichard.

Former World Championship Wresting president Bischoff was recruited by WWE to head up the blue brand in June, at the same time Paul Heyman was confirmed as the new boss of Raw.

He will be replaced by Prichard, who like Bischoff has enjoyed a return to prominence after launching his own wrestling nostalgia podcast series with producer Conrad Thompson.

A WWE statement said: "Prichard will oversee the creative development of Friday Night SmackDown and ensure integration across all platforms and lines of business, replacing Eric Bischoff.

"Prichard brings nearly 40 years of experience in sports-entertainment with an extensive background in character development and creative storytelling.

"During his career, Prichard has served in a variety of roles, including announcer, producer, agent and on-screen personality. Earlier this year, Prichard returned to WWE as a member of the company's creative team."

Responding to the news on Twitter, Bischoff wrote: "Bruce is a great producer, good friend and I am certain he is going to thrive in his position. He's going to be working with a great team of the most dedicated and hard-working people I have had the pleasure of working with and getting to know."

