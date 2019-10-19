Jefferson Lake
Tyson Fury is 'made for WWE', says Triple H
Triple H says Tyson Fury's combination of showmanship and athleticism make him the perfect fit for WWE.
British heavyweight boxer Fury will step into a WWE ring to face Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel, live on Sky Sports Box Office on October 31.
It is a match which has got fans of both wrestling and boxing talking, and Triple H says Fury is a competitor who has been on his radar for some time.
"Part of my job is recruiting the best athletes from around the world [for WWE], whether that be from the NFL, athletics, soccer or wherever," he said.
"When they're showmen like Tyson Fury is, it makes that job so much easier and I can tell you that from him coming to our Performance Center down in Florida he has taken to this like a fish to water.
"His footwork, his athleticism, everything is there. Plus, is there a better showman on the planet than Tyson Fury? He's custom made to do this and he's been on our radar for some time.
"He's built for this as a showman but he also matches up to Braun Strowman [physically]."