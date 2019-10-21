Eric Bischoff: No regrets over WWE return following SmackDown exit

Eric Bischoff returned to WWE as an Executive Director of SmackDown in June but has already left the role

Eric Bischoff says he has "no regrets" about his brief return to WWE, which ended last week after less than four months.

Former World Championship Wrestling president Bischoff was recruited by WWE to head up the blue brand in June, at the same time Paul Heyman was confirmed as the new boss of Raw.

But last week he was replaced by Bruce Prichard in his role as Executive Director on the of the show, which moved to Friday nights on Sky Sports as part of an October reboot.

"I don't have any regrets, none whatsoever," said Bischoff on his 83 Weeks podcast.

"There's a reason why I hate to talk about this stuff and it's because I don't want people to get the wrong impression.

"When I took this job I knew what the odds were of it being a long-term opportunity and let me put it this way, I'm not surprised.

"I'm disappointed but I'm not surprised. I would have liked to have met Vince McMahon's expectations and I would have liked for it to have been a longer run than it was but at the same time I'm not completely surprised either.

"I went into it with my eyes wide open and I knew what the challenges would be. It didn't work out but I would do it again in a heartbeat.

"My overwhelming feeling is a very positive one and I know that's going to sound weird but it was worth the trip to have that opportunity."