Bayley takes revenge on Shayna Baszler with chair attack on NXT

Bayley inflicted some revenge on Shayna Baszler with a surprise chair attack on last night's NXT.

The SmackDown women's champion found herself on the receiving end of her NXT counterpart on both the red and blue brands in the past week.

But last night Bayley made a surprise appearance at Full Sail to wipe out the Queen of Spades with a chair to the back before hitting her Rose Plant signature move onto her championship belt.

Becky Lynch incurred the wrath of Bayley on Raw on Monday night as the build-up to Survivor Series heats up

Bayley wrestled in France on Tuesday night and was scheduled to appear at an event in Switzerland on the same night NXT airs live in the United States.

That provided her with the necessary element of surprise to jump Baszler from behind while she was soaking in the victory celebrations of Io Shirai, who beat Mia Yim in a ladder match to give her team the advantage in the forthcoming War Games match.

Baszler and Bayley will compete in a triple threat match at Survivor Series which also includes Raw champion Becky Lynch as the battle for brand supremacy heads to Chicago on November 24.

