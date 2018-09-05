Rugby Championship Round Two: Vote for your favourite try

Beauden Barrett has two nominations for a try of Round 2 in the Rugby Championship

There were 15 tries scored during Round Two of the 2018 Rugby Championship. But which was your favourite?

You crowned Brodie Retallick's sensational effort in Sydney the try of Round One, but ahead of the competition's return this week, we want to know who takes the prize for the second round of games.

New Zealand crushed Australia 40-12 at Eden Park, with Beauden Barrett incredibly notching four tries along with efforts from Joe Moody and Liam Squire. Will Genia and Reece Hodge nabbed consolations for Australia.

In Mendoza, Argentina put in a superb display to turn the tables on the Springboks and register a 32-19 victory. Bautista Delguy went over twice along with efforts from Nicolas Sanchez and Ramiro Moyano.

Siya Kolisi and Lionel Mapoe (twice) were on the scoresheet for South Africa in defeat.

We have narrowed the options down to four for the vote: Beauden Barrett 1 (his solo effort), Siya Kolisi, Bautista Delguy (his first in the game) and Beauden Barrett 2 (his fourth try, finishing swift counter attack).

Vote below and watch the four tries in question beneath the poll too!

Beaden Barrett 1

0:32 The first of Barrett's tries on this shortlist is this sensational solo effort The first of Barrett's tries on this shortlist is this sensational solo effort

Siya Kolisi

0:35 Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi scored this powerful try in defeat against the Pumas Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi scored this powerful try in defeat against the Pumas

Bautista Delguy

0:37 Bautista Delguy finished off a lovely Argentina move against the Boks Bautista Delguy finished off a lovely Argentina move against the Boks

2 phases one way… then back to the short side… South Africa set up like a kipper… Delguy over. Los Pumas did their homework! Love the energy of this Argentina side – huge physicality and skill in attack and defence. How will they get on against the All Blacks? pic.twitter.com/pfeezDahiR — Will Greenwood (@WillGreenwood) September 4, 2018

Beauden Barrett 2