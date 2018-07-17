Mourad Boudjellal and Toulon punished and criticised by European Rugby chiefs

Toulon president Mourad Boudjellal has been fined more than £65,000 and his club handed a suspended five-point deduction.

The punishments, announced by European Professional Club Rugby, follow an independent disciplinary committee hearing into misconduct complaints against Boudjellal and Toulon that was held in London earlier this month.

According to French publication Midi Olympique, Boudjellal said: "I will not appeal, I will not pay and I will lodge a complaint for defamation."

EPCR said Boudjellal "made comments that [among other things] allegedly condoned homophobic conduct, discriminated against and insulted various groups, and brought the game of rugby into disrepute by attacking, disparaging and criticising EPCR" following a Champions Cup game against Italian side Benetton last season.

Boudjellal's comments were made to the media during January and February.

His remarks included him staunchly defending Toulon centre Mathieu Bastareaud, who was cited following the Benetton match and banned for three weeks after admitting verbally abusing a Benetton player.

Boudjellal must pay a fine of 75,000 euros [£66,500] immediately, with a further 25,000 euros [£22,000] suspended for three years for any similar offending or misconduct in any rugby jurisdiction.

Three-time European champions Toulon, meanwhile, have received a deduction of five match points, suspended for three seasons, that applies to any EPCR-run tournament.

The points deduction will be activated "for any similar offending or misconduct by the club or any of its representatives in any rugby jurisdiction", EPCR said.