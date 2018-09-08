Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi's family perform haka for All Blacks debutant

0:44 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi's family perform a haka for the All Blacks half-back Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi's family perform a haka for the All Blacks half-back

The family of Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi performed a personal haka for the New Zealand half-back after watching him make his debut for the All Blacks.

Tahuriorangi came off the bench to make his Test debut in the 46-24 win over Argentina on Saturday.

The 23-year-old replaced TJ Perenara with 10 minutes remaining in the match to the delight of his family, who were watching pitchside at Trafalgar Park in Nelson.

Three family members performed a personal haka for Tahuriorangi after the final whistle while other All Blacks supporters watch on.

New Zealand were made to work hard by the Pumas but eventually secured their third successive win in this year's Rugby Championship.

They now sit top of the standings with 15 points from three matches.

Click the video at the top of the page to watch the family perform their haka for Tahuriorangi.