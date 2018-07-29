Crusaders flanker Jordan Taufua ruled out of Super Rugby final with broken arm

Jordan Taufua broke his arm against the Hurricanes

Crusaders flanker Jordan Taufua has been ruled out of Saturday's Super Rugby final against the Lions with a broken arm.

The 26-year-old suffered the injury during their 30-12 semi-final win over the Hurricanes and could require surgery.

"Unfortunately for me that's my season on the field done," Taufua said on his Instagram page.

"Pretty gutted to not be able to run out with my brothers for the final but will be a loud and proud supporter off it! One more to go."

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson also faces a question mark over backline leader Ryan Crotty and is grappling with a dwindling stock of hookers.

Crotty left the field after a blow to the head and will be monitored in the coming days, while replacement hooker Seb Siataga suffered a broken arm to become the third Crusaders No 2 to be sidelined by injury this year.

Injuries aside, Robertson viewed Saturday's victory over the Hurricanes as a sign his defending champions were tracking well to claim a ninth title, with discipline, defence and the skills of fly-half Richie Mo'unga working as planned.

"We wanted to be really clean and I think we gave four penalties away for the whole game and that's way below average," he said.

"We defended amazingly and its given us a chance of one more week, and Richie's controlling everything. He's got time, he's brave and made some big tackles."

Even with the loss of Taufua, Robertson has Australia international Pete Samu to call on for the starting pack to join seven All Blacks.

Saturday's final will be a repeat of last year's showdown when the Crusaders beat the Lions 25-17 in Johannesburg to claim their eighth Super crown.

The South Africans, who downed the Waratahs 44-26 in their semi-final, go into their third consecutive final without having won the southern hemisphere championship.

"Their strengths are the reason they have got to the final," Robertson noted.

"Their ability to maul, and they have got incredible guys who can turn a ball over in Kwagga [Smith] and Malcolm Marx. They are just an abrasive, big pack."