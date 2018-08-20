Dylan Hartley to share Saints captaincy with Alex Waller

Dylan Hartley has not played for Northampton during pre-season

England skipper Dylan Hartley will share captaincy duties at Northampton in the coming season.

Hartley, who has not played since March after suffering concussion, will carry out the job at Saints with prop Alex Waller.

Hooker Hartley was named in a 44-man England training squad for a three-day gathering earlier this month but he is yet to feature for Saints during their pre-season programme.

Hartley missed England's three-Test tour to South Africa in June, but has now returned to fitness.

"To keep Dylan in a leadership role was an obvious choice for me," said Northampton rugby director Chris Boyd.

"He is hugely respected by everyone here at Saints and has led the club brilliantly for several years now.

"We were, however, aware that the club could be without a captain for large chunks of the season while Dylan is away on England duty, so naming Alex as co-captain was the obvious next step.

"Alex is a pivotal figure at Franklin's Gardens. His leadership skills are clear to see, and he boasts an intimate knowledge of this club, having spent the entirety of his nine senior seasons here.

Alex Waller will share captaincy duties with Hartley

"Dylan and Alex have worked together for a number of years, and I am sure they will continue to build on their partnership in this new set-up."

Saints' final pre-season fixture is against Glasgow later this week before they begin their Gallagher Premiership campaign at Gloucester on September 1.

Hartley has won 93 Test caps, with his last appearance coming against Ireland in the Six Nations five months ago.