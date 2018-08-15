England centre Ben Te'o feared for rugby future during injury woes

Ben Te'o is keen to make up for lost time when he recovers from injury

England and Worcester centre Ben Te'o admits his injury nightmare left him wondering about his future in rugby.

The 31-year-old is currently working his way back from the thigh problem which ruled him out of England's tour of South Africa, having earlier endured a lengthy spell on the sidelines with ankle damage.

"You have a couple of injuries back to back and you start to wonder, 'Is this worth it?'" Te'o told BBC Radio 5 Live. "A lot of players would feel the same.

"I've come back from some tough injuries, and once you're back it's brilliant. But the time off is tough.

"When I was getting ready for surgery for my quad, I was laying in the bed with the gown on about to go under [the knife] again and I was thinking, 'I can't believe I am going under again for another op' - more crutches and all that.

"But sometimes that's the way it goes with injuries. You can have a couple of good years, and then sometimes it can go back to back to back, and you just can't get away from it."

Te'o has won 13 caps for England, scoring two tries

New Zealand-born Te'o, who has 15 caps to his name, is preparing for his latest comeback and the British and Irish Lion is desperate to make up for lost time.

He said: "I would love to get out here and play week in, week out. But that's just not real anymore, not in this day and age.

"I would love to get back fit and play every game for Worcester this season. Is that realistic? I don't know. Maybe, we will see."