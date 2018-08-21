Dylan Hartley set for Northampton return after five-month concussion lay-off

England captain Dylan Hartley has been out of action since March

Dylan Hartley is set to make his comeback from a concussion lay-off when Northampton face Glasgow in a pre-season friendly on Friday.

The England captain, who has 93 caps to his name, acted on medical advice by taking an extended break from professional rugby after becoming symptomatic in the wake of the Six Nations defeat by Ireland in March.

After five months out, he is ready to resume playing in the expectation of being available for the Gallagher Premiership opener at Gloucester on September 1 - having been given shared captaincy duties alongside Alex Waller.

"I've been training to play this Friday and to compete for a spot in the team. If I do get into the team and play, then I'll be in contention for the following weekend," Hartley said.

The 32-year-old was named in a 44-man England training squad for a three-day gathering earlier this month but he is yet to feature for Saints during their pre-season programme.

He missed England's three-Test tour to South Africa in June, but has now returned to fitness.

"[Hartley] is hugely respected by everyone here at Saints and has led the club brilliantly for several years now," Northampton director of rugby Chris Boyd said on Monday.

Saints face Glasgow at Franklin's Gardens on August 24 at 7.30pm.