Paul Grayson joins Northampton Saints coaching staff

Northampton legend Paul Grayson has re-joined the Premiership club as a consultant kicking coach.

The 47-year-old is Northampton's all-time leading scorer, having tallied 2,786 points in 259 appearances - and he was also capped 32 times by England.

He coached the Saints after his retirement in 2005, leading them to the Heineken Cup semi finals in 2007.

Northamton Director of Rugby Chris Boyd said: "We are delighted to make this appointment.

"Paul was an exceptional kicker during his career, both out of hand and when kicking for goal.

"Tactical kicking, when to kick, how to kick, and of course converting points through penalties and conversions is an imperative part of the modern game.

"Paul's extensive technical knowledge in this area will benefit the squad greatly.

"He will complement the rest of the coaching team well, and we all look forward to welcoming him back to the Gardens."

Northampton and Dylan Hartley kick off their Premiership campaign this weekend

Grayson said: "This is a very exciting time to be re-joining the Saints set-up.

"Northampton Saints is in my blood, so I am delighted to accept this opportunity.

"I have clear ideas of what I would like to contribute, and I cannot wait to get out on to the training ground and get started."