England close to naming John Mitchell as defence coach

John Mitchell has previously worked for England, New Zealand and USA

John Mitchell's appointment as England's new defence coach is moving closer but remains subject to a compensation agreement.

Reports in South Africa claim the Rugby Football Union and Mitchell's club, Blue Bulls, have agreed a release fee of £218,000 but Sky Sports News understands that no agreement has yet been reached.

Eddie Jones wants Mitchell to replace Paul Gustard, who has taken over as Director of Rugby at Harlequins.

Mitchell became the youngest New Zealand coach ever when he took over the team in 2001 and led them to a third-place finish at the 2003 World Cup before losing his job.

He has previously worked for England as forwards coach from 1997-2000 under Sir Clive Woodward and later became head coach of the US Eagles.