Michael Cheika gets backing from Rugby Australia

Wallabies head coach Michael Cheika

Rugby Australia has relieved the pressure on embattled Wallabies coach Michael Cheika, saying he has the full support of the board and will serve the full term of his current contract.

However, chief executive Raelene Castle added that the governing body "can't just ignore" the poor performance of the Wallabies in Bledisloe Cup tests against New Zealand over the past two weekends.

Australia's 38-13 and 40-12 defeats allowed the All Blacks to stretch their hold on the Bledisloe Cup to 16 years and led some commentators to call on Cheika to resign or be removed.

Castle is planning to meet with Cheika but says there is no plan to replace him before his contract expires after the World Cup in Japan next year.

"He's contracted through to the World Cup," said Castle.

"He's got a plan, we're across that plan, we're comfortable with it.

"But clearly, you can't just ignore the performances, they're not acceptable.

The All Blacks have comfortably defeated Australia in back-to-back weekends

"So, it's about what can we do to support him as an organisation, to make sure he's got what he needs to make sure the Wallabies are successful as we lead into that World Cup.

"Certainly, from our perspective, the board and myself, our support's behind Michael Cheika."

While Castle's comments indicated that Cheika's job is safe, his assistants, including defence coach Nathan Grey, may not be as secure.

She added: "There's different parts of the game we haven't performed, particularly around our defence, and that would be something that we'll be having a conversation about.

"I don't think it's about changing what we've got. It's about what can we bring.

"We've got a wide rugby community that's had significant success on the world stage.

"What can we use in those experts that are proud Australians that want to help the Wallabies, to make sure that we can continue to be successful?"