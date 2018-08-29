New Zealand prop Joe Moody out of remainder of Rugby Championship

Joe Moody will not play again during this year's Rugby Championship

New Zealand loosehead Joe Moody will miss the rest of the Rugby Championship after fracturing his thumb.

Moody was injured in the 40-12 win over Australia last Saturday after scoring one of six All Blacks tries in a victory that secured the Bledisloe Cup.

New Zealand vs Argentina Live on

The Crusaders prop will not need surgery on the injury but All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said the 29-year-old would be in a cast for the next six weeks.

Chiefs prop Angus Ta'avao has been added to Hansen's squad, with Karl Tu'inukuafe set to take on loosehead duties when New Zealand host Argentina in their next Rugby Championship game on September 8 - live on Sky Sports.

Hansen said: "Moods has had an x-ray which has revealed a fracture in his left thumb.

"The good news is he'll be back in time for the northern tour to Japan and Europe.

3:20 New Zealand 40-12 Australia New Zealand 40-12 Australia

"Angus had a big season for the Chiefs during the Investec Super Rugby season, was part of a very good Chiefs pack and has made big strides on the technical aspects of his position. We look forward to him joining the squad."

New Zealand top the Rugby Championship table with the only 100 per cent record after South Africa and Argentina shared their opening two matches.