Mathieu Bastareaud sent off for forearm strike on Castres lock Christophe Samson

France international Mathieu Bastareaud is likely to face a lengthy ban after being sent off for striking Castres lock Christophe Samson on the ground in Toulon's victory on Sunday.

The incident occurred 12 minutes from the end with Toulon trailing 27-20 in the Top 14 clash.

Bastareaud seemed to take exception to a tackle by Christophe Samson, who himself appeared to have been annoyed by a hit on Castres team-mate Camille Gerondeau.

And while Samson was defenceless on the turf, facing away from Bastareaud, the Toulon captain dropped to his knees and aimed a forearm smash to the Castres player's head.

The referee took action against both players, showing a yellow card to Samson before showing red to Bastareaud.

Despite the red card for their captain, Toulon mounted a fightback to edge the contest 28-27.

