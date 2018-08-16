Sean Fitzpatrick's All Blacks to watch in the 2018 Rugby Championship

1:59 Sean Fitzpatrick reveals his All Blacks to watch Sean Fitzpatrick reveals his All Blacks to watch

Sean Fitzpatrick gives his verdict on two players to watch for the All Blacks in this year's Rugby Championship.

Defending champions New Zealand begin the competition by meeting Australia in Sydney and follow it up with a return Bledisloe Cup match against the Wallabies at Eden Park.

Home encounters against Argentina and South Africa arrive before the corresponding away fixtures complete their 2018 Rugby Championship campaign, live on Sky Sports.

Steve Hansen's initial 33-man squad - 'an incredibly difficult squad to select' according to the man himself - features just two uncapped players in prop Tim Perry and half-back Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi.

Within the forwards, captain Kieran Read returns after missing their three-Test Series against France and Brodie Retallick is back following 11 months away from Test rugby.

However, two backs - centre Jack Goodhue and fly-half Richie Mo'unga - are cited by Fitzpatrick as individuals to keep a close eye on over the coming weeks.

Jack Goodhue

The Crusader's talents are clearly highlighted by the fact that he has represented New Zealand at Sevens as well as in the XV-a-side game.

He's a former World Rugby U20 Championship winner and made his Super Rugby debut in 2017 against the Brumbies.

For Fitzpatrick, with Rugby World Cup 2019 in mind, Goodhue is one of the players that must try and seize any opportunity that's presented to him over the coming weeks.

New Zealand centre Jack Goodhue

"I think the All Blacks are very settled, they're trying to develop a squad where they could have 30 players who could potentially play in a World Cup final," the former All Blacks captain and Sky Sports analyst said.

"But, the two players I think have got a real opportunity in this championship to really seal a place are Goodhue at 13 and there are a number of options there with Anton Lienert-Brown and Ryan Crotty."

During the All Blacks' most-recent Tests, Crotty and Lienert-Brown started two of the three matches in the midfield while Goodhue arrived at outside centre for the third Test alongside Sonny Bill Williams.

With Williams out of the early mix due to injury, a decision had to be made in the midfield and it has led to a chance for Goodhue .

Lienert-Brown has a greater number of caps (24 to one) and overall Test experience. But, the man tipped by Fitzpatrick as one to watch has the benefit of a Super Rugby-winning provincial partnership with Crotty in his corner.

Richie Mo'unga

This season Richie Mo'unga has gone from strength to strength and in doing so has gained worldwide attention.

The 24-year-old is oozing confidence and finished his domestic season with successive man-of-the-match performances for the Crusaders.

His output in both matches, and during the course of the season, was a key component in the side retaining their Super Rugby title.

Upon announcing his squad, New Zealand's head coach made it clear that this year's Rugby Championship is about "growing our game and our player combinations within that".

For Fitzpatrick, and all watching, seeing how Mo'unga may fit into those objectives will be one of the most fasciating elements of this year's competition.

Richie Mo'unga has enjoyed a outstanding season for the Crusaders

"I think he has been the star of Super Rugby 2018. He's been quite outstanding. Unfortunately he's got the best 10 in the world in front of him, but I think he will get game time, because they need him to have game time," Fitzpatrick said.

"I don't think they'll use him off the bench, I think they'll use [Damian] McKenzie off the bench but with that I think Richie Mo'unga could be the breakthrough player of 2018.

"He's [Mo'unga] the second best number 10. I think they have to use McKenzie off the bench, who, as we've seen, has been so exceptional, a real injection. Very much like the Barrett of old, that's how he started and then he forced his way in to start.

Damian McKenzie has 15 caps to his name

"I don't see McKenzie as a potential starting number 10, I see Mo'unga. He is quite dominant and the way he played in that Super Rugby final - he dominated the game and that's what Steve Hansen was looking for. Somebody who could dominate at that level and then transfer that into Test rugby. I think he looks very comfortable as a Test All Black."

The world leaders have enviable depth within their ranks and Hansen's back-line selections during the year's Rugby Championship will be eagerly awaited.