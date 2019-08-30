WBC say Dillian Whyte will have 'opportunity to prove innocence' after allegations of failed drug test

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says Dillian Whyte will have the 'opportunity to prove his innocence' after allegations of a failed drug test.

The British heavyweight faced allegations of a failed UK Anti-Doping A sample before a points win over Oscar Rivas in last month's WBC final eliminator at The O2, but Whyte remains determined to clear his name. The B sample results have not been disclosed.

Whyte's status as WBC mandatory challenger and interim champion were initially 'suspended' by the WBC, but the governing body's president Sulaiman has suggested he will wait for an official verdict on the 31-year-old before making a final ruling.

Whyte defeated Oscar Rivas on points at The O2

"We're going to do the whole process," Sulaiman told Sky Sports News. "We are not a police, we are here to protect the fighters, and we have to give Dillian Whyte the opportunity to prove his innocence.

"We're in the process and we'll see what happens. I wish it could just end up soon, so everything is clear and we're just hopeful that everything will be resolved in the near future."

I am so disappointed with the rubbish that has been said about me over the last few days.

I have lawyers dealing with it and I have been told that I can't talk about it for good legal reasons.

I was cleared to fight and I won that fight fair and square.



Thanks for the support — Dillian Whyte (@DillianWhyte) July 26, 2019

Promoter Eddie Hearn gave an update on Whyte earlier this month, saying: "That's a process that his team are going through at the moment to make sure it happens as soon as possible, because every day that passes is more damaging to Dillian Whyte's career, so we want to make sure that his name is cleared as soon as possible."

Whyte has already been notified by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association that he passed drug tests before and after the fight.

UKAD are yet to comment on allegations of a failed test by Whyte.