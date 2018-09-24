Usyk vs Bellew: Oleksandr Usyk ready to add Tony Bellew to his UK list

Oleksandr Usyk is looking for a hat-trick of major wins on English soil when he defends his four world titles against Tony Bellew in Manchester.

The undisputed cruiserweight world champion puts all four belts on the line at the Manchester Arena, on November 10, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

3:41 Tony Bellew insists he does not fear facing undisputed cruiserweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk Tony Bellew insists he does not fear facing undisputed cruiserweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk

Usyk and Bellew went face to face at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night and as an outstanding amateur, the Ukrainian won an Olympic gold at London 2012 and was won the European Championships in Bellew's hometown of Liverpool in 2007.

I'm really glad to come back to England, the country which gave me a chance to get some trophies already, that mean a lot in my life Oleksandr Usyk

"I'm sure it won't be an easy fight for me and I'm really glad to come back to England, the country which gave me a chance to get some trophies already, that means a lot in my life," he said.

"I'm not thinking about Tony Bellew at this moment, I'm just concentrating on my training camp and thinking about how I will overcome all of the challenges ahead of me before the fight."

Usyk and Bellew went face to face for the second time in three days

"I'm not a monster, I'm a white rabbit. I picked Tony Bellew because he is the man that takes the biggest challenges. He is not the usual type of fighter that will come, see how hard it is and quit.

"He will come to fight until the end. These are the kind of fights that the World wants to see."

2:22 Promoter Eddie Hearn believes Usyk against Bellew is the fight of 2018 Promoter Eddie Hearn believes Usyk against Bellew is the fight of 2018

Watch Usyk vs Bellew, from Manchester Arena, November 10, live on Sky Sports Box Office.