Anthony Joshua targeted by Hughie Fury

Hughie Fury has described Anthony Joshua as "very vulnerable" and wants to be added to the world champion's shortlist of opponents for a Wembley fight in April.

The 24-year-old heavyweight watched with interest as Joshua retained his world titles with a seventh-round knockout win over Alexander Povetkin at the national stadium on Saturday.

Fury believes weaknesses were exposed in Joshua, despite that 22nd professional victory, and hopes to become the mandatory challenger for the British star's IBF belt by defeating Kubrat Pulev in Sofia on October 27.

Fury faces Pulev in Bulgaria next month

Asked about Joshua's win, Fury told Sky Sports: "He did what he had to do, he got through the fight, and he won, so well done to him.

"He is very vulnerable. He struggled a bit in the first few rounds. He got a bit hurt in the first, and very wary.

"That's the fight I'm dying to get, and hopefully get through this fight, and then a fight with me and him. I'm in a final eliminator and would be in mandatory position."

Joshua confirmed that WBC champion Deontay Wilder is 'no 1' choice for his next fight on April 13, although the American has firstly agreed to face Hughie's cousin Tyson Fury on December 1.

Fellow Brit Dillian Whyte is also pursuing a rematch with Joshua, but Hughie wants to force his way into contention with a win over Pulev next month.

"I'm a young man, I'm very determined," said Fury. "A different fight altogether and that's the fight I want, and I believe 100 per cent I'll be victorious when that fight comes around.

"He hasn't got an opponent in April, so I would definitely jump at that one.

"This is my time now. Get past Pulev, everything goes right there, and that's the fight I want, 100 per cent."