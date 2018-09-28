Groves vs Smith: The Panel predict World Boxing Super Series final

George Groves and Callum Smith are in Jeddah to battle it out in the World Boxing Super Series final - but who do our Panel believe will win?

Groves defends his WBA 'Super' world title and looks to add the Muhammad Ali Trophy, the WBC Diamond belt and the Ring Magazine to his resume in Saudi Arabia tonight.

Smith has never been beaten as he finally gets his shot at world glory but can the Merseysider defy the odds and come out on top?

Carl Froch

I think it's come a bit too soon for Smith, but, having said that, Groves' shoulder injury is potentially a really bad one. People don't normally come back the same after a dislocated shoulder injury.

I'll pick Groves on points, he has too much experience at world level. Carl Froch

It'll be a very close fight either way, but I'll pick Groves on points. If he's in full shape and is 100 per cent fit, he will have too much experience at world level. You have to give it to him, he is a good fighter; has a good jab with decent power and is good inside. Smith just doesn't have the experience to match.

Tony Bellew

I see Smith winning and I think he comes through in really good fashion. He's a young, fresh lion and Groves is maybe going in the other direction. I rate Groves, he's a very good fighter, a powerful lad and it should be a really good fight.

George does have the heart of a lion but that might be his undoing. Tony Bellew

The manner of some of Smith's victory says a lot, the Rocky Fielding one was a big, big win in hindsight. Callum is a quality operator but because he doesn't speak up, he doesn't get the credit he deserves. George does have the heart of a lion but that might be his undoing, Callum will have too much and get to him.

Rocky Fielding

I've picked Groves from the start and he's looked great in his last few performances. I don't think it's going the distance, I think there'll be a few cagey rounds early on and then it'll come to life.

Groves does it late on inside the distance; once the pace goes up he will show his power and catch Smith. Rocky Fielding (WBA world champion)

George says his jab is back firing and the shoulder has recovered properly so, if that's the case, he wins. If pushed, I'd say Groves does it late on inside the distance; once the pace goes up he will show his power and catch Smith.

Matthew Macklin

If I am honest I am rooting for Callum because I know him and the family well and have trained with them plenty of times, and even if I take my emotions away he still has a great chance, but it is a big, big step up in comparison to Groves. He's lost three times, they were all world title fights against very, very good fighters and as we all know, he could easily have won two of them.

Smith is the fresher, younger, faster fighter, but we all thought that would see Chris Eubank Jr beat Groves. Matthew Macklin

Smith is the fresher, younger, faster fighter, but we all thought that would see Chris Eubank Jr beat Groves and look what happened. Callum is a much better fighter than Eubank Jr and no one will be surprised if he does win this, but with my neck on the line, Groves on points.

John Ryder

It feels like George's to lose, if he didn't have the shoulder problem then would we even be questioning the result? His jab is a proper world-class tool, so if that shoulder goes early then he's in a lot of trouble without the jab.

George will dig deep of course but I don't think that shoulder will hold out. John Ryder

I'll say Smith takes it on points, it'll be tight, George will dig deep of course but I don't think that shoulder will hold out. In spars you only throw it at 90 per cent but if you throw it with all your venom during a fight it'll suddenly strain and get knocked.

Johnny Nelson

Groves win. Smith is a good fighter and we haven't seen the best of him yet but Groves probably knows a bit too much. I do think George is past his best slightly but he's good enough to beat what's out there, the wisdom, experience, and the knowledge of knowing what to do with certain fighters will see him through.

Groves has enough experience and will take Smith out late on. Johnny Nelson

He has enough experience and I think he will take Smith out late on, the referee jumping in. This is a chance for 'The Saint' to stamp his authority on the No 1 spot in the division.

