Ritson vs Patera: All you need to know about Lewis Ritson's bid for European glory

Lewis Ritson battles Francesco Patera for European honours in Newcastle on Saturday, intent on continuing his devastating rise through the lightweight ranks...

Live Fight Night Live on

The background...

It's been a monumental year for one of Britain's most ruthless punchers and now, back in front of his fervent North East faithful, Ritson moves on to the next stage. Having left a destructive trail in his wake at domestic level, the aptly named 'Geordie Golovkin' takes on Belgium's Patera with an immediate opportunity to wrap up European honours, live on Sky Sports, and further enhance his growing reputation.

After a stagnant period, boxing in the North East has exploded back to life, mainly thanks to 'The Sandman', and more than 9,000 fans are expected to roar Ritson on at a frenzied Metro Radio Arena this weekend. The future looks unquestionably bright for the knockout artist and Ritson harbours hope of one day challenging for a world title at St James' Park, with Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer perhaps even walking him out.

Those lofty ambitions could all come quickly crashing down in an instant however and Patera, a former European champion who has never been stopped, is intent on spoiling the party.

What the fighters say...

1:33 Lewis Ritson feels his fight with Francesco Patera may go into the late rounds, but has promised to deal with the Belgian. Lewis Ritson feels his fight with Francesco Patera may go into the late rounds, but has promised to deal with the Belgian.

I've trained hard for this, I’m ready. There will be 9,000 fans all against me cheering on Ritson and it’ll be crazy, but I love it, I‘ll handle the pressure. Francesco Patera

What the experts think...

It's a matter of time for Ritson. I think he'll absolutely blast out Francesco Patera on Saturday night, I really think he will. He'll look indestructible. Anybody on a domestic level and anybody on European level, he'll go through them like a hot knife through butter. Tony Bellew

Ritson has looked really impressive in all his destructive performances at British title level. It'll be interesting to see if he can walk through his opponents at European level in the same way, starting with Patera. Matthew Macklin

What the promoter thinks...

Ritson can fill St James' Park for a world title fight. He's done 9,000 for a European title fight. These dreams can become reality. You just have to keep winning, you have to keep progressing, and being involved in those big world level fights. Eddie Hearn

Weigh-in

Ritson and Patera engaged in an icy stare-down after hitting the scales

Ritson: 9st 8lbs 13oz

Patera: 9st 8lbs 3oz

Who else is in action...

Buatsi 12st 6lbs 13oz; Averlant: 12st 5lbs 10oz

Light-heavyweight protege Joshua Buatsi continues his meteoric rise and will take on former Anthony Yarde opponent Tony Averlant, while popular heavyweight David Allen should guarantee more entertainment against Samir Nebo on an action-packed card.

Robbie Davies Jnr and local favourite Glenn Foot will also meet in a crunch domestic clash. There's been a fair bit of needle between the pair in the build-up so expect a fiery encounter as they battle for British and Commonwealth super-lightweight titles.

The time draws near...

0:41 Ritson is back in action... Ritson is back in action...

Watch Lewis Ritson's European title fight against Francesco Patera in Newcastle, with Joshua Buatsi and David Allen also on the bill at the Metro Radio Arena, Saturday, from 7pm on Sky Sports Action.