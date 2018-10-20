Andrade v Kautondokwa: Preview as Demetrius Andrade battles for WBO middleweight belt in Boston

Demetrius Andrade can gatecrash the glamorous middleweight division when he battles Walter Kautondokwa for the WBO belt in Boston.

The American has brought his razor-sharp skills into a weight class that has featured superstars such as Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin, but he must first overcome dangerman Kautondokwa in a battle for the vacant WBO title.

Andrade was originally due to challenge Britain's Billy Joe Saunders, who failed a drugs test, prompting him to relinquish the belt, and 'Boo Boo' instead faces Kautondokwa, an unbeaten Namibian with a succession of knockout wins.

This is an opportune time for Andrade to become a 160lb world champion as some massive match-ups could await the supremely talented 30-year-old, with compatriot Daniel Jacobs challenging for the vacant IBF belt next weekend.

On an exciting undercard, Katie Taylor defends her world titles against Cindy Serrano, while James Tennyson targets the IBF super-featherweight title, and the British duo of Scott Quigg and Tommy Coyle are also in action at TD Garden.

What the fighters say

I’m going to do what I always do. I’ll go away with the belt to Namibia. Walter Kautondokwa

What the undercard stars say

What the expert says

Andrade is a slick boxer but can punch as well so I think he will get the stoppage, he'll want to close the show in style and make a statement. Matthew Macklin

The weigh-in

Andrade: 11st 6lbs

Kautondokwa: 11st 4lbs 10oz

