Carroll vs Farmer: Katie Taylor hopes to be remembered as the world's best female fighter of 'all time'

Katie Taylor hopes to be remembered as the world's best female fighter of 'all time'

Katie Taylor hopes to be remembered as the world's best female fighter of "all time" as she takes another step towards becoming the undisputed lightweight champion.

Ireland's WBA and IBF champion faces WBO title holder Rose Volante in a unification clash in Philadelphia, live on Sky Sports.

Plans are already in place for Taylor to then battle Delfine Persoon for the last remaining WBC belt, while the unbeaten 32-year-old could clear up any debate about the world's No 1 female fighter with future bouts against the likes of Cecilia Braekhus and Amanda Serrano.

"I want to be an undisputed champion," said Taylor. "I want to make history in the sport, leave behind a legacy and be known as the best of all time for years and years to come.

"I wake up every day so blessed and grateful to be able to do something that I love, even on those days that I am not in the mood to train, and I do have those days, we all do.

"The biggest challenge is to change people's perception of the sport. There are still a lot of people that don't agree with women's boxing, but I think that is definitely changing and people are seeing the best of women's boxing right now.

Promoter Eddie Hearn hopes to stage Taylor's fight with Persoon on the Anthony Joshua-Jarrell Miller undercard at Madison Square Garden, which was the scene of her December points win over Eva Wahlstrom in December.

Taylor could receive undisputed title fight on Anthony Joshua undercard

Taylor said: "I would love to fight at MSG again, it was incredible to box there on the Canelo card, it was phenomenal. I just fight wherever I am told.

"Anyone in the opposite corner is big competition for me, but the public want to see the Amanda Serrano fight - it's one of the biggest in boxing right now, not just in the women's game but in general.

"I am well aware that we both need to keep winning to make it happen and all that is on my mind right now is Rose Volante tonight. I have to get past that."

